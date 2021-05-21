Authorities searching for Norfolk man wanted on felony charges in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities in Nebraska are asking the public to help locate a Norfolk man who is wanted on felony charges in Stanton County.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, Solomon E. Partee, 32, was last known to live on North 2nd Street in Norfolk and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of third degree-domestic assault, felony strangulation and terroristic threats.

Partee is being sought after an investigation by the sheriff’s office into an assault on Wednesday at a Stanton residence. Partee is also currently out on bond on felony drug charges.

Partee is described as a black male, 5’7, 150 pounds and last known to have long hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office at 402-439-2212 or your local law enforcement.