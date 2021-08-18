Authorities searching for missing Onawa teen

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – The Monona County Sheriff’s Office and Onawa Police Department are searching for a missing teen last seen on Sunday.

According to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, Danielle Marianna Brown, 16, of Onawa was reported missing on August 14th and believed that she left her house on her own. Brown is described as a black female, 5’2″ tall and 110 pounds with brown eyes.

Authorities say she may be in the Sioux City area.

The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are requesting that anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact authorities at 712-423-2525 or contact your local law enforcement authorities.