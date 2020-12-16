Authorities searching for missing Mapleton man

MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are searching for a Mapleton man missing since at least Monday.

Mapleton Mayor Brent Streck said that authorities have covered a two-square mile are searching for Bruce Vanmatre, 54. He said that they have also gone property to property in the search for Vanmatre. Since he doesn’t have a car, they believe VanMarte would have either left with someone or on foot.

Vanmatre is described as 5’10” and approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has brown hair and green eyes. He has underlying medical conditions and lives at the Sunrise Apartments.

Vanmarte was reported missing Monday morning when a home health service showed up for their normal appointment. Last know contact with him was Saturday afternoon. Streck said that VanMarte is not a dangerous person and does not pose a threat to anyone.

Streck is asking Mapleton residents to thoroughly search their properties, including sheds, garages, campers, boats or anywhere that a person could fit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mapleton PD at 712-840-1804 or the Monona County Law Enforcement Center at 712-423-2525