EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for a missing girl from Emerson.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Kylie Vraspir.

Vraspir is 5-foot-2-inches and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emerson Police Department at 402-494-7555 or Dixon County Sheriff’s Office at 402-755-5608.