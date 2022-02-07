SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Sergeant Bluff Police Department said the missing child has been found at around 5:49 p.m.

Authorities are looking for a missing child with autism from Sergeant Bluff.

The Sergeant Bluff Police Department posted on their Facebook asking for the public to be on the lookout for a 9-year-old autistic juvenile male. They said he went missing in the area of Vandenberg Circle.

The child is of Somalian ethnicity and does not speak English, authorities said.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, no shoes, and green and blue Yoda pants.

Anyone who may have information or sees the child is asked to call the police at 712-943-9603 or 911.