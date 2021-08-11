Authorities searching for man after vehicle pursuit near Onawa

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are searching for a man who fled into a cornfield after a short vehicle pursuit near Onawa.

According to an official, authorities attempted to arrest a man on a warrant. He led police on a short vehicle pursuit before he stopped his vehicle and ran into a cornfield at Highway 175 and 28th Street, west of Onawa, to avoid arrest.

Authorities are still searching for the man. Officials said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as we learn more.