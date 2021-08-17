Authorities searching for escapee out of Yankton work center

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – An inmate from South Dakota has been placed on escape status.

The Department of Corrections released a statement that claimed Taylor Winegar, 25, didn’t return to the Yankton Community Work Center on Monday.

Winegar is serving sentences for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, possession of a forged instrument, and a hit and run with injury.

Officials are asking anyone with information or sightings to contact law enforcement as soon as possible.