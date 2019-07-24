Authorities searching for cause of explosion at Sheldon’s Deluxe Feeds

It could be several days until we know what caused an explosion at a Siouxland animal feed plant on Tuesday.

Officials are still investigating what caused an explosion at the deluxe ag processing plant in Sheldon.

That explosion happening just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

No one was injured during it, but the explosion did cause significant damage to the facillity.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office Drone Response Team were deployed their drone to help fire fighters put out hotspots during the incident.

“This was the second explosion-related call in the past five weeks in Sheldon that we were able to assist at; we successfully deployed our drone and were able to take a closer look to allow responders to assess the structural damage and check for any places where heat could’ve still been present by using the thermal imagery capability that the drone has,” Sioux County Capt. Jamison Van Voorst said.