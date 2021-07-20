Authorities search Missouri River after report someone fell from train bridge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Rescue crews are on the Missouri River searching for a person after receiving a report someone fell into the Missouri River from the train bridge.

The Sioux City police said they received a report that someone fell from the train bridge over the river Monday around 12:40 p.m.

Police officers are searching the banks, and the Sioux City Fire Rescue has a rescue boat on the river looking as well. A drone is in the area.

The train bridge comes from South Sioux City’s Freedom Park and connects to Iowa at I-29 near Cunningham Drive.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.

