Authorities search for fugitive after vehicle pursuit near Onawa

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Monona County Sheriff’s Office released more details regarding a pursuit near Onawa.

According to a release, authorities were contacted this afternoon by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force asking for assistance apprehending a fugitive spotted west of Onawa. When officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver fled.

A pursuit began which went south from Onawa on the interstate and then back to the north of the interstate exiting at Onawa and driving in the city.

Officers pursued the vehicle around several streets in Onawa and then back out into the country where driver abandoned his vehicle. A detailed search with a K-9 and drone was completed, but the suspect has not yet been found.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the fugitive but believe the public isn’t in any danger. If anyone does see anyone walking in the area to the west of Onawa to call the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is still being investigated.

According to an official, authorities attempted to arrest a man on a warrant. He led police on a short vehicle pursuit before he stopped his vehicle and ran into a cornfield at Highway 175 and 28th Street, west of Onawa, to avoid arrest.

Authorities are still searching for the man. Officials said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as we learn more.