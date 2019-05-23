Authorities say Siouxland man shot wife by mistake

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A rural Soldier, Iowa woman was hospitalized after being shot by her husband who thought she was an intruder.

The Monona County Sheriff's Office said in a release they received a call Tuesday around 5 p.m. at 36813 Highway 37, about three miles northeast of rural Soldier. Emergency responders found there had been a shooting at the residence, and waited for law enforcement before entering. When inside, they found Jackie Krier, 48, the homeowner, had been shot.

The sheriff's office said her husband Brian Krier, 49, mistook her as a possible intruder trying to get inside the house.

Jackie Krier, was taken to Burgess Hospital with serious injuries before later being transferred to Sioux City.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate. No charges have been filed at this time.

Brian Krier does have a criminal history involving guns. According to court records examined by KCAU 9, in 2015 Krier was charged with felony intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and child endangerment after shooting out the tire of his wife Jackie's vehicle while she and their child were in the car.

The felony intimidation charge was dismissed, but Krier was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to the other two charges.