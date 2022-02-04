SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities responded to a fire in Riverside.

A call for an odor investigation came in at around 4:16 p.m. at the 1 block of Shore Acres Court right off of Riverside Boulevard.

Authorities say it was difficult to determine the location of the fire within the home as the fire was determined to be within the walls. It was also stated that it took around 15 minutes to put out the fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control. Southbound traffic had to be diverted on Riverside Boulevard for a while in order to pump water.

There were three occupants inside the home. No injuries have been reported yet, though one cat has been confirmed to have died.

Medical responders also arrived at the scene as a precautionary.

No cause has been revealed at this time.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has someone on the scene. We will update as we learn more.