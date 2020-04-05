Authorities respond to single-car rollover in Lyon County

GEORGE, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities responded to a single-car rollover on Friday morning in Lyon County.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday at 7 a.m., they responded to a single-car rollover on A34, east of George.

Officials said Francisco Garcia, of Ocheyedan, was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado heading west on A34 when it lost control on the ice, entered the south ditch, and stopped on its side after hitting a power pole.

The Silverado sustained major damage and was deemed totaled.

Authorities said he was transported to Avera Rock Rapids for minor injuries.

The power pole that’s owned by Alliant Energy had minimal damage.

The sheriff’s office said Garcia was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

The Lyon County Sherrif’s Office was assisted by George Fire and Rescue, Lyon County Ambulance, Stockton Towing, Warntjes Paint and Body, Alliant Energy, and the Iowa State Patrol.

Latest Stories