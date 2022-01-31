EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities have responded to a vehicle crash that occurred in northeast Nebraska.

According to responders on the scene, a semi-truck that was carrying coal crashed near Highway 35 west of Emerson.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was attributed to the driver going at too high of speed while entering a turn.

The driver is being transported by ambulance to MercyOne in Sioux City. The injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.