Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux City west side

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are responding to a car crash in the Sioux City west side.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday of a rollover crash in the 1500 block of West 14th Street.

According to authorities on the scene, the driver was heading west on West 14th Street when they swerved to avoid an animal. The driver then hit a parked car causing the rollover.

The driver sustained only minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.