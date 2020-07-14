Authorities respond to possible drowning at Little Sioux Park

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:
Little Sioux Park beach swimming_1528481043780.jpg.jpg

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities responded to a possible drowning Tuesday afternoon in Woodbury County.

Major Todd Wieck of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s office told KCAU 9 that officials received a call for medical assistance of a possible drowning at Little Sioux Park Tuesday around 1:47 p.m.

Wieck added that the victim was recovered and flown to MercyOne.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

This is a developing story, KCAU 9 will update the story once more information is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories