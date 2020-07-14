Authorities respond to possible drowning at Little Sioux Park

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities responded to a possible drowning Tuesday afternoon in Woodbury County.

Major Todd Wieck of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s office told KCAU 9 that officials received a call for medical assistance of a possible drowning at Little Sioux Park Tuesday around 1:47 p.m.

Wieck added that the victim was recovered and flown to MercyOne.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

This is a developing story, KCAU 9 will update the story once more information is available.