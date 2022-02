PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are responding to a reported hay fire in Plymouth County.

A hay fire on K18 was reported just before 3 p.m.

Akron Fire Department was the first to respond to the scene and is the leading crew. Jefferson Fire Department is also at the scene assisting.

This is an ongoing investigation. KCAU 9 has a crew at the scene and will bring you updates as we learn more.