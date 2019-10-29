Authorities release new details in Sioux City suspicious death investigation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office has released new details regarding the investigation of a suspicious death in Sioux City.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that they were investigating an incident on Thursday at 6533 Morningside Avenue in Sioux City. That resulted in the suspicious death investigation they announced Monday afternoon.

The investigation of the suspicious death is being conducted by the sheriff’s office and the Division of Criminal investigation.

They said that Sunday morning around 8:21 a.m., a fire occurred at the same residence as the suspicious death.

An investigation of the fire is being conducted by the sheriff’s office, Seargent Bluff Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Division.