Authorities release names of teenagers killed in Sunday crash in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have released the names of the two teenagers killed in Sunday’s night collision.

The name of two individuals were Jordan Lines, 19, and Rebecca Cedeno, 18, both of Sioux City.

After police did a preliminary investigation, it was learned that Lines failed to stop for a red light and entered the intersection when the car was hit by a semi.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved as police are waiting for the report from the medical examiner.

The name of the semi driver will not be released.