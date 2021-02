SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are on the scene of a rollover Wednesday on Highway 20 by Morningside Avenue.

Authorities were called to the crash on westbound Highway 20 at 12:38.

Traffic is down to only one lane from Exit 4 to Exit 3.

US 20 WB: Right lane blocked due to a crash from Exit 4 – IA 12; US 75; Gordon Drive to Exit 3 – Morningside Avenue (Sioux City). https://t.co/Rf1HS9AJ2p — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) February 11, 2021

There is no word yet whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing situation. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.