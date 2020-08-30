Authorities: Man burned in Le Mars duplex fire

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities reported that a man was burned in a duplex fire on Saturday.

The Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department, Le Mars Ambulance, and Le Mars Police were called to a fire at 620 Greenwood Avenue in Le Mars on Saturday night around 9:43 p.m.

Officials said when they arrived, heavy smoke was visible coming from the northside of a one-story duplex, and a male individual had been burned. He was in the front yard of the duplex when authorities arrived, and he was immediately aided and brought to Floyd Valley Healthcare.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the inside, officials said. No one was found in the second unit of the duplex because the people who lived there were out of town. To make sure the fire was completely out, the entire building was ventilated of smoke, and overhaul was performed.

Authorities stated the fire was determined accidental; the most probable cause for the fire was a cooking incident with a flash fire that ignited nearby combustibles.

Le Mars and Orange City firefighters were at the scene for more than an hour, and damage to the structure is estimated to be more than $20,000. The burnt unit won’t be able to be occupied because of the damage from the fire.