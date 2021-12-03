Authorities looking for missing Storm Lake teen

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake Police Department is asking for public assistance in trying to find a missing runaway teen.

According to police, Madson Angawan, 16, of Storm Lake was last seen by family on November 8.

Anyone with information on Angawan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-749-2525 or 712-732-8010.

The police remind that, under Iowa law, it is illegal to harbor a runaway child and allow the child to remain away from home against the wishes of the child’s parent or guardian, violators may face charges up to an aggravated misdemeanor.