Authorities looking for Fort Dodge work release escapee

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa authorities are on the lookout for a work release escapee out of Fort Dodge.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said that William Eldridge failed to report Tuesday to Fort Dodge Work Release. He was admitted to the work release facility on May 28, 2021.

Eldridge was convicted of domestic abuse assault-third or subsequent offense and other charges in Cerro Gordo County.

Eldridge is a 31-year-old white male, weighing 237 pounds, and is 6-feet tall.

Anyone with information about Eldridge’s location is asked to contact their local police.