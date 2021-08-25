Authorities looking for suspect after pursuit, running into cornfield in Cedar County, Neb.

WYNOT, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities are on the lookout for a man who they say led authorities in a pursuit and then ran on foot after the vehicle was stopped in Cedar County.

Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was notified that South Dakota authorities were in pursuit of a blue car heading to Cedar County, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies intercepted the pursuit west of Wynot on Highway 12 near 571 Avenue, and used a tire deflation device, making the vehicle come to a stop.

A female passenger was taken into custody and taken to the Cedar County Jail, but the male driver fled on foot into a cornfield. Authorities conducted an extensive search, using aircraft and K-9s, but there were unable to find him, the release said.

The driver was identified as Nathan Murphree of Yankton, South Dakota. He is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing only red shorts. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office said that Murphree is not considered to be a danger to the public. Anyone who sees Murphree is asked to not approach him and to call 911 immediately.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Games and Parks, Nebraska State Patrol, and Cedar County Emergency Management assisted the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.