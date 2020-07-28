Authorities looking for suspect after assault near Sioux Center

Noe Ramos-Morales
Courtesy Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are looking for a suspect involved in an assault near Sioux Center.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of assault Monday aound 6:55 a.m. in the parking lot of Perdue Premium Pork, one mile south of Sioux Center on Highway 75.

The sheriff’s office said Noe Ramos-Morales, 29, of Sioux Center, assaulted a man before leaving a maroon 2011 Kia Sorento with Minnesota license plates DWR 210.

Ramos-Morales also uses the names of Omar Morana and Victor Martin and is known to frequent the area of Worthington, Minnesota.

If anyone knows where Ramos-Morales is located, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 712-737-3307.

