Authorities looking for stolen car from Boyden

BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating a stolen vehicle out of Boyden.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a stolen vehicle Tuesday at 5:41 a.m.

They said the vehicle was that of a 2006 Chevrolet Impala and had been parked in a residential driveway in Boyden. It had Iowa license plates JEJ443 and the word “Impala” spelled on the top of the windshield in white decal lettering.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 or 712-737-3307 to report its location.