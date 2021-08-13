Authorities looking for Sioux City work release escapee

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are looking for a man who failed to report for his work release in Sioux City Thursday.

Harley Lowell Merrick was convicted in Woodbury County for first-degree theft and assault while participating in a felony, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Officials say that Merrick is a 27-year-old American Indian male, weighs 180 pounds, and is 5-foot, 6-inches tall.

He was admitted to the work release facility on 07/15/2021.

Anyone who may know Merrick’s location is asked to call their local law enforcement.

More information on the state’s work release program can be found here.