Authorities looking for Sioux City work release escapee

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are looking for a man who failed to report for his work release in Sioux City Thursday.

Harley Lowell Merrick was convicted in Woodbury County for first-degree theft and assault while participating in a felony, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Officials say that Merrick is a 27-year-old American Indian male, weighs 180 pounds, and is 5-foot, 6-inches tall.

He was admitted to the work release facility on 07/15/2021. 

Anyone who may know Merrick’s location is asked to call their local law enforcement.

More information on the state’s work release program can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories