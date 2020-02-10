Authorities looking for Sioux City work release escapee

Keenan Aldrich
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are looking for man they said is a work release escapee from Sioux City.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said Keenan Ivory Aldrich failed to report to his workplace while under the supervision of the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility Monday morning.

They said Aldrich is a 25-year-old Native American male. He is further described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 188 pounds.

Aldrich was admitted to the work release facility on January 6, 2020.

Aldrich was convicted of willful injury causing serious injury and other crimes in Woodbury County.

Anyone with information about where Aldrich may be is asked to call their local law enforcement.

