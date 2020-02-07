Authorities looking for semi after trailer hits vehicle

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after they say a semi-trailer hit another vehicle and didn’t stop.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened near the intersection of Highway 18 and M50 in Clay County Friday at 8:44 a.m.

They said that Vicky Colon, 43, of Ruthven was driving east on Highway 18 when she met a westbound semi with a box trailer. The trailer lost control and hit Colon’s SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

Colon was uninjured in the incident. Damage to her vehicle is estimated at $3,000.

The semi did not stop after the collision and has not been located.

Anyone with information about the semi or the driver is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 712-262-3221.