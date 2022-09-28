SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (1:53 p.m.) — Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure said in an email that as of 1:53 p.m. search efforts continue.

The email stated that South Sioux City Police Department is going to be leading the investigation and multiple other agencies are working to try and locate the subject.

———-

PREVIOUS: Authorities are looking for a person who allegedly went into the Missouri River Wednesday.

The Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that they and the South Sioux City Police Department received a report around 11:16 a.m. of someone either falling or jumping off the railroad bridge crossing the Missouri River.

Emergency responders from both cities are trying to find the person.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.