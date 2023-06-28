SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities are looking for a missing teen out of Dakota County, Nebraska.

Jhezzika Sherman, 14, was reported missing Monday, June 26, according to the Nebraska Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Lt. Jeanette McFee with the South Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that Sherman was last seen Sunday at 10 p.m. at her home in South Sioux City.

Sherman is described as an American Indian or Alaskan Native female. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and has a surgery scar on her right shoulder.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is asked to call the Dakota Law Enforcement Center at 402-494-7555 or the Nebraska Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-877-441-LOST(5678).