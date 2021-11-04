Authorities looking for missing teen from Schaller

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sac County Sheriff’s office is investigating a missing teen.

Authorities say Lillian “Lilly” Kay Wolf, 16, of Schaller, Iowa, was reported missing Wednesday at 7 p.m. She was last seen leaving the high school in Holstein at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wolf is described as 5’1”, 125 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and wears clear-rimmed glasses.

Officials said an unknown female called the school identifying themselves as Wolf’s mother and requested she be excused for a doctor’s appointment.

Wolf has medical complications that require medication that she does not have on her person.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or call the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at 712-662-7127.