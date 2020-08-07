Authorities looking for missing Norfolk woman

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities are looking for a missing Norfolk woman.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Chantel Jorgensen, 32, was last seen getting into a cab with a white man in the vicinity of the Syracuse apartment complex in Norfolk in the evening hours of August 3.

Jorgensen is a white woman, described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. Authorities said she occasionally wears glasses and also has a butterfly tattoo on her left ankle.

She was last seen wearing Black leggings, a dark red or pink dress shirt with a black tank top and brown and black high heels. The unknown man was wearing a blue hat and gray T-shirt.

Jorgensen may still be in the Norfolk area or may be in the Lincoln or Omaha area.

Anyone who may know where she is or has other information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office 402-454-2110 or your local law enforcement.