WAHPETON, Iowa (KELO) — A man has returned home after authorities in northwest Iowa were asking for the public’s help in finding him.

At 7 a.m., the Spirit Lake Police Department reported 73-year-old Dennis McMillan was missing and last seen in Wahpeton around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The Spirit Lake Police Department announced at 9:07 a.m. that Dennis was located and returned home.