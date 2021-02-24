Authorities looking for missing 20-month-old out of Burt County, Neb.

TEKAMAH, Neb. (KCAU) – An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued Wednesday for a 20-month-old from Burt County, Nebraska.

The Burt County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Jade Nicole Sides, a 20-month-old white female.

They say the girl is 33 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a pink striped long sleeve top and pants.

Authorities said Nicole Sides was taken by Justin William Sides, a white male weighing 150 pounds and is 6 feet tall and with brown hair. He was wearing a green camo jacket, black pants and brown boots. He may be driving a Blue 2005 Toyota Corolla 4dr with Nebraska plates 31-G319.

Authorities say Nicole Sides may be in danger.

If you know the whereabouts of Nicole or Justin Sides please call 911 or the Burt County Sheriff’s office at 402-374-2900.