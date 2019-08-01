Authorities looking for man who fled Madison County Courthouse

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities are looking for a man who fled from the Courthouse in Madison, Nebraska Thursday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Madison Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol to look for Pacey Nicklen.

Nicklen is described as a 6-foot African-American male weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

They said he fled from the Madison County Courthouse.

Residents of Madison are asked to secure their residences and vehicles.

They say there is no risk at this time.