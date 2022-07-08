SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities in Sioux County are looking for information after a hit-and-run north of Sioux Center.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in release that the incident took place Thursday at 5:42 p.m. on 360th Street at the railroad crossing about two miles north of Sioux Center.

They said a 16-year-old teen was driving a car east when a white SUV ahead of her “suddenly heavily applied its breaks” at the crossing, causing the teen to hit the SUV.

Afterward, the teen pulled her vehicle to the side of the road, while the white SUV drove away without reporting the incident or returning to the scene. There were no injuries.

The car had about $2,000 of damage. The white SUV had damage to the rear area of the vehicle but the extent of damage is not known.

Anyone with information about where the SUV may be or the identity of the driver is asked to call the Sioux County Sheriff’s at 712-737-2280