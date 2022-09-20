SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are looking for a woman or the dog she was walking after the dog attacked a man Tuesday morning.

Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue received a report after 12 p.m. at a Sioux City hospital of an animal attack.

Chris Wall with the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue told KCAU 9 that the incident happened Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Douglas Street while a man and a woman were walking down the street. Another woman was walking a dog on the other side of the street when the dog allegedly slipped out of its collar and ran across the road.

The victim told officials that he believed the dog was going to attack the woman he was with so he jumped in front of the dog. He ended up with what Wall described as significant bites to the arm and wrist. Wall said the victim suffered three to four cuts about four inches in length.

Animal Control is looking for the woman or the dog to get a rabies status as well as to put the dog on quarantine, a regular procedure after an animal attack, Wall said.

The dog was described as tan or brown and looking like a pit bull. The woman walking the dog was described as around 5-feet, 5-inches and having a darker complexion.

Animal Control is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone who may have information is asked to call Animal Control at 712-279-6968.