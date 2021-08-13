Authorities looking for 4 teens from Vermillion, Brookings area

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for four juveniles out of South Dakota.

South Dakota officials said Trinity Cline, Alysa Knutson, Ethan Port, and Matthew Beeken have been missing since Wednesday from the Brookings and Vermillion, South Dakota area.

The four teens and their descriptions are listed below:

Trinity Cline, 12 yrs. old, white female, 4’10” tall, 102 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes

Alyssa Knutson, 13 yrs. old, white female, 5’7” tall, 130 lbs., blond hair (may be dyed), blue eyes

Ethan Port, 15 yrs. old, white male, 5’11” tall, 225 lbs., blond hair, blue eyes

Matthew Beeken, 15 yrs. old, white male, 5’8” tall, 120 lbs., brown hair eyes

The four are believed to be traveling together in a 2011 Buick Enclave with paper dealer plates. It is uncertain where they are headed, but they may have traveled out of South Dakota.

The four kids are believed to be endangered.

Anyone who may have seen the children or has any information is asked to call 605-692-2113.