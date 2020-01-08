Authorities investigating woman’s death on Omaha Reservation

MACY, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are currently investigating the death of a woman on the Omaha Reservation near Macy, Nebraska.

Family members have identified the woman as 19-year-old Ashlea Aldrich and say her body was found earlier this week in a cornfield.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff, their office is assisting the Omaha Tribal Police Department with the investigation. The FBI’s Omaha Field Office says they are aware of the situation, but could not confirm nor deny that they were investigating the woman’s death.

KCAU9 has reached out to the Omaha Tribal Police Department for more details, but they’ve declined to provide any additional information at this time.

