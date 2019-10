SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Sioux City.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said that they and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a suspicious death at 6533 Morningside Avenue.

Authorities are not saying when the death may have occurred, but there was a fire at the residence Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said that no other information is being released as they continue to investigate.