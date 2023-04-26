DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what is being called a suspicious death of a woman who was found at an apartment complex in Dakota Dunes.

Sheriff Dan Limoges told KCAU 9 that someone went to check on a woman at the Wellington apartment complex on Courtyard Drive Wednesday morning. They found the woman dead and called the authorities.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office then responded at 9:30 a.m. The name of the woman has not yet been released. Limoges said they found the death suspicious.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation.

There is no danger to the community and the investigation is ongoing, Limoges added.