Authorities investigating drive-by shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are currently investigating reported shots fired in Sioux City shortly before 5 p.m.

Authorities say the gunshots took place on 16th Street, where two homes on the cities’ northside are damaged.

No one was injured during the incident.

Witnesses told police a car pulled over before a man stepped out of the passenger’s side and fired the shots. The vehicle then fled the neighborhood going south.

Sioux City Police Sergeant Zach Lewis says this type of activity is a growing problem.

“Hopefully, we can find the perpetrators and lock them up. We’ve had significant gun violence, drive-by shootings that we’re trying to put the people away that are perpetrating these crimes to make sure people feel safe in their community,” Lewis said.

Police say there is no reason to believe anyone was targeted in the shooting. Police also found a shell casing from the scene, helping with the ongoing situation.

