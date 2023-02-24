SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — A call for gun shots being fired had Woodbury County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene near Sergeant Bluff Friday night.

Deputies were called around 7 p.m. to a residence at the 2100 block of Buchanan Avenue for a report of shots fired in the area. A large law enforcement presence was set up around the property.

Authorities requested MercyOne Air Care to the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports of at least one fatality.

Investigators currently have not released any official details concerning the activities.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and other local first responders are currently still on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.