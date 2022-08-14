UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the Missouri River near Union County Saturday night.

According to Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges, four females and two males were reportedly on the river with a total of three boats. Two of the boats were said to be tubing when the third boat came ashore and allegedly engaged in potentially dangerous activity.

The sheriff stated that the boaters got into an argument when one of the individuals brandished a handgun and fired one round into the air then “took off.”

The victims indicated that they felt threatened and reported the incident to officials. The sheriff specified that no one was hurt, and the investigation is ongoing.