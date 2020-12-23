Authorities investigating Lake Park homicide of woman

LAKE PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating a homicide of a woman in Lake Park, Iowa.
According to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, the Lake Park Police Department received a 911 call of a homicide at 104 Maple Ave in Lake Park, Iowa, Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a deceased woman inside the residence.
The incident is being treated as a homicide.
The Lake Park Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Park Police Department at 712-336-2525, or the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at 712-336-2793.
