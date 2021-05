HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information of a church vandalism in Hull.

According to the sheriff’s office, on May 8, at 8:08 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of vandalism at the American Reformed Church, located on 911 1st Street in Hull.

Photo courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said someone climbed up onto a flat roof portion of the church and spray-painted graffiti.

If anyone has information on the vandalism, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.