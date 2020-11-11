Authorities investigating fatal truck trailer crash in Dakota County

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – One person has died after two trailer trucks crashed on Highway 35 Tuesday.

On Tuesday at 3:19 p.m., the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a semi-tractor trailer incident involving two trucks and two trailers. Upon arrival, officials deemed it a fatal incident near the area of MM 54 on Highway 35.

Officials said Darrel Feucht, 63, of Inwood, Iowa, was driving a tractor pulling a bull-hauler trailer west on Highway 35 going around Nicora Curve, and the rear of the trailer crossed the center line. Pablo Reyes, 43, of Dakota City, Nebraska, was driving a tractor pulling a loaded milk tanker east. The tractor collided with the bull hauler trailer.

Officials pronounced Pablo Reyes dead at the scene.

The Emerson Police Department, Emerson Fire and Rescue, and Dakota City Fire Department assisted the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office. This is still under investigation.