Authorities investigating death of two people in Northeast Nebraska

Authorities in Boyd County, Nebraska are currently investigating the death of two people in the small town of Lynch.

Deputies from the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office were seen searching a home on the 500 block of West Hoffman Street on Friday morning. A section of West Hoffman Street was also taped off for a period of time. The location is only about a block from Lynch High School.

County Attorney Tom Herzog would not comment as to the nature of the deaths and said only that the situation was under investigation. No further information is being released at this time.

KCAU 9 will bring you any updates as soon as they become available.