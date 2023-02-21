SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man outside of a Spencer, Iowa, home Monday morning.

The Clay County Communication Center received a call around 11:49 a.m. of an unresponsive man found outside a residence on the 200 block of West 5th Street, according to a release from the Spencer Police Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials determined that a 29-year-old man was deceased.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld. The Spencer Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations are continuing to investigate.

An autopsy is planned at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.